Two quit Dundee parcel delivery firm amid homophobic slur allegations

Two workers at a city courier firm quit before a probe could be launched after they allegedly made homophobic remarks to a colleague.

A group of whistleblowers, who have since left Hermes’ depot in Dundee, claim one worker was branded a “f****t”.

The firm has since confirmed that two people walked out of the company less than 24 hours after the alleged incident, before an internal investigation could be launched.

The ex-staff also claimed that an over-payment of wages in December was immediately slashed from January pay packets, leaving many hard-up after Christmas.

However Hermes, while acknowledging the administrative error, said it offered financial support to any staff who were struggling.

One of the anonymous whistleblowers said: “Staff were offered to work for double-time in the build-up to Christmas. They told us as a result of an error some were overpaid.

“They slashed the January wages which put people in a predicament – especially at that time of year.”

Another ex-staff member claimed issues with payments was among a raft of problems, including employees working more than their contracted hours, at the depot including the alleged homophobia last week.

A spokeswoman said: “Last week in the Dundee depot a complaint was raised by a member of staff who claimed to have overheard a homophobic comment being made by another employee.

“The team took this extremely seriously and started an investigation, however both parties resigned before it could be concluded less than 24 hours after the alleged incident.”

The spokeswoman for Hermes admitted there had been changes to working pattern in May 2019 before dismissing some of the allegations against the company as “not true and entirely unsubstantiated”.

She added: “A new management team has been in place at the depot since May 2019 and has made numerous changes to the working conditions.

“This includes an hourly pay increase for all warehouse staff and an eight-hour shift system, with a clear start and finish time, and optional overtime. Staff are required to clock in providing indisputable evidence of this.”