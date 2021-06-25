Whisky worth more than £10,000 has been stolen in an overnight theft at a Perthshire distillery.

Eight bottles were taken from Tullibardine distillery in Bankfoot, including four bottles worth £2,000 each.

The high-value theft from the visitor centre at the distillery has prompted a police investigation.

Officers are appealing for information from locals, with investigators saying those responsible may have made off on foot.

Doors to the visitor centre at the Tullibardine distillery’s visitor centre in Blackford were found to be damaged at around 11.25pm on Thursday June 24.

High value whisky stolen

After finding two display cabinets had been tampered with, it was discovered four 70cl bottles of 1964 Custodian whisky, retailing at £2,000 each, had been taken.

Four 70cl bottles of Highland Queen 46-year-old whisky, which retail at £600 each, were also reported missing.

Police Scotland Inspector Craig Stephen said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 10.20pm and the discovery of the break-in at 11.25pm.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone driving on the A9 and local roads who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our inquiries.

“It is possible that those responsible made off on foot in the direction of Stirling Street so I would also appeal to anyone in Blackford with private CCTV footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0049 of Friday June 25, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.