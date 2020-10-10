‘Where’s the trust?’ Publican blasts extra police patrols for 6pm curfew

Extra police patrols to impose curfew compliance have been branded as “over the top” by a Dundee publican

The new 16-day rule, which came into force last night, saw Police Scotland deploy additional officers to “support” the curfew and indoor booze ban.

Hugh Gray, manager of the Taybridge Bar said the latest measures – aimed at slowing rising cases of Covid-19 – had “knocked the heart” out of him.

“This latest action seems a bit over the top,” he said.

“Given the announcement of extra police patrolling there does appear to be a lack of trust in publicans and landlords complying with measures.

“If certain pubs haven’t been playing by the letter of the law it seems unfair to penalise the whole license trade.

“People in the hospitality sector will be fearing for their jobs even more so this time around and to top it off it really does feel like the license trade are being blamed for the spread of Covid-19.

“As a business we have tried so hard to comply with the ever changing landscape and now we are being punished again.

“Even once the phase ends are we going to be closed again at Christmas and New Year, the whole process has knocked the heart right out of me.”

Police Scotland vowed officers would work with “courtesy, compassion and common sense” to help keep people safe.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “Officers will be highly visible in communities over the weekend to engage with the public, explain the new advice, guidance and restrictions and encourage people to do the right thing.

“These significant restrictions on our freedoms do not affect everyone equally and I have been clear from the outset that constables will exercise the discretion of their office to work with our fellow citizens in a collective effort to protect lives.”

Since the start of the pandemic, officers have dealt with 75,000 Covid-related interactions with members of the public.

Around 4,000 – or just over 5% – resulted in formal enforcement action.

Mr Livingstone said: “Despite overwhelming levels of co-operation and support, I am concerned that a small minority of people continue to host or participate in house parties and house gatherings.

“While restrictions have changed quickly and often, I do not believe anyone in Scotland can be in any doubt that house gatherings and house parties allow the virus to spread and are unlawful.

“It is very clear that, with some legitimate exemptions, people should not be visiting each other’s houses.

“Where we encounter wilful, repeated, persistent or flagrant breaches we will, as the public would expect and support, act decisively to enforce the law.”

In the week up to midnight on Sunday, 4 October, provisional data indicates officers responded to 365 reports of house gatherings or parties of which 271 were found to amount to a breach of regulations.

Officers issued 106 fixed penalties and made 18 arrests in relation to house gatherings