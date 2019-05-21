Where will you be travelling from for the Dundee United play-off on Thursday? Get in touch

With Dundee United poised to rejoin Scotland’s top flight, the Tele is putting out an appeal to find out where fans are travelling from for the play-offs.

The Arabs could put one foot in the Premiership with victory over St Mirren on Thursday night – will you be there to cheer them on?

Let us know where you’re travelling from, whether it’s the USA, Australia, Hull or the Hilltown.

We want to know how far you’re going to travel for the big game.

United should have a strong support at both legs, after hundreds of fans queued up on Monday night into Tuesday morning to secure tickets for the second leg of the tie, on Sunday in Paisley.