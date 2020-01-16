Where will the battles be won and lost as Utd welcome Hibs?

Dundee United will face a test of their Premiership credentials when Hibs call in to Tannadice on Sunday for an intriguing cup clash.

The top-flight Hibees will know they have a game on their hands against runaway Championship leaders United as both teams look to progress to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

The boot was on the other foot when the teams last met in the Scottish Cup in 2016 with the Terrors the Premier team and Hibs challenging in the second tier.

The capital club won that semi-final clash at Hampden on penalties to go on and lift the famous old trophy for the first time in 114 years, while United suffered relegation.

However, who will prevail this time with the situation very different?

Tonight, the Tele has a look at the key battles this weekend ahead of what looks like being United’s dress rehearsal for Premiership football next season.

Lawrence Shankland v Darren McGregor

© Supplied

He’s had his injury setbacks to contend with down the years, not least this season, but McGregor will provide prolific marksman Shankland with his biggest test of the season, so far.

The 34-year-old is the complete defender – quick, powerful, good in the air and more than capable with the ball at his feet – he will relish the battle with one of the country’s best centre-forwards.

Shankland’s record speaks for itself – 24 goals in as many games for United’s No 24 this season means he will be a marked man.

He really is much more than ‘just a finisher’, though, and will give the Hibs backline a tough afternoon with his clever movement, link-up play and quick feet.

With this one, arguably, the tie of the round and it being broadcast across the country on the BBC, the 24-year-old will also be keen to show what he can do by scoring against top-level opposition.

Calum Butcher v Scott Allan

© Supplied

Former United and Dundee playmaker Allan is a different player to his Tangerines counterpart but their importance to how their sides play is parallel.

Allan knits together passages of play expertly for the Edinburgh side and leads the way for them in terms of assists with six in the league this season.

His guile will come up against the brawn of Butcher, who is expected to return to the starting XI after sitting out last Saturday’s 4-1 win at Partick which took United soaring 17 points clear at the top of the Championship.

He has been a hugely important player for the Terrors in their rise to the summit and the Championship Player of the Month for December will be looking to break up attacks likely to run through Allan and set the tone for his team.

Mark Reynolds v Martin Boyle

© Supplied

Former Dundee attacker Boyle was also crowned Player of the Month in the Premiership after his braces in wins over Aberdeen and city rivals Hearts in the derby.

Playing off the right but also enjoying the freedom to go through the middle under new Hibs boss Jack Ross, Boyle has been rejuvenated in recent times.

He has pace to burn and is a genuine goal threat with five already this term.

If United boss Robbie Neilson sticks with the same line-up which took to the field against Thistle, Australia international Boyle will come up against Mark Reynolds at left-back.

The Tannadice skipper is a natural centre-half but filled in on the left side of defence with the absence of regular pick Jamie Robson through injury.

He can’t cover the yards as quickly as Boyle but what the 32-year-old has in abundance is experience of big games. He’ll be important in this one.