Where to find a family-friendly pumpkin patch near you

October is pumpkin season and we’ve found the best places near you to scoop one up – just in time for Halloween.

Many of Scotland’s Pick Your Own (PYO) farms start out the year growing soft fruit such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and gooseberries, before adapting during October to offer up pumpkins.

Delicious in a stew or a dessert and ideal for carving out a ghoulish face for Halloween, there are many great reasons to PYO pumpkin.

Due to coronavirus restrictions and government regulations, many of the farms are asking customers to book a slot ahead of time, so be sure to check any restrictions before you go.

PYO pumpkin farms include Charleton Farm and Cononsyth Farm in Angus, South Ardbennie and Broadslap Farms in Perthshire, and Cairnie Fruit Farm and Pittormie Fruit Farm in Fife.

There’s also Arnprior Pumpkins just outside of Stirling, with Craigie’s Farm on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Take a look at our guide below to find out what’s available near you and how best to book.

Cairnie Fruit Farm – Cupar, Fife

The first farm to bring the PYO concept to Scotland, Cairnie Fruit Farm is a popular choice for pumpkin picking. A fruit farm providing delicious berries in the summer, Cairnie has an abundance of pumpkins to choose from with many different colours, shapes and sizes available in the autumn.

Owner Cameron Laird said: “We are in fact celebrating our 50th year as a PYO strawberry-producing farm, and 21 years ago we introduced pumpkins. Our claim to fame is that we started the PYO concept here. I’m American and I’ve been here for 26 years. The picking your own pumpkins idea was one that just filtered across the pond.

“As an activity, it really suits our customers and the market here at Cairnie. We’re a family establishment and this is an activity to which you can bring your granny, your dad, your kids – anyone can come do it.

“We have an actual patch with pumpkins that are yet to be harvested as people like the theatrics of taking the wheelbarrow down to the patch and selecting their favourite. But we will have already harvested them from the actual plant just so the plant doesn’t get damaged. We also have a couple of big displays in and around the shop so if people don’t fancy going out in their wellies and getting muddy they can still choose a pumpkin at the shop.”

The pumpkin patch is open every day from 10am-3.30pm. Customers are asked to book online in advance with tickets costing £1.50 (under 3s are free) and choice of morning or afternoon slots. Customer parking is free. Click here to book.

Pittormie Fruit Farm – Dairsie, Fife

Roughly five miles east of Cairnie is Pittormie Fruit Farm, a family-run local farm that grows an abundance of seasonal produce ranging from berries in the summer to potatoes and squash in the winter. Pittormie doesn’t have a PYO patch but it will have plenty of pumpkins for sale in the shop, ranging in price and size.

Call 01334 870 233 or email your order for home delivery to pittormieorders@gmail.com if you live in the local area and can’t make it to the farm.

Charleton Fruit Farm, Montrose

Situated just north of Montrose in Angus, Charleton Fruit Farm is taking Halloween season seriously and offering up an array of pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colours. No booking is required and they are open every day between 10am-4pm, with Sunday 18th October being the last day to purchase one of their pumpkins.

We are open everyday from 10 till 4 till the 18 th of October that’s our last day ,no booking required.You can pick… Posted by Charleton Fruit Farm on Friday, 9 October 2020

Cononsyth Farms, Arbroath

In Arbroath, Cononsyth Farms is opening up its pumpkin patch for two days only – October 24 and 25. Tickets are £4.76 per car and must be booked in advance with no limit on how many pumpkins you can buy.

There are three timeslots on each of the days to allow for safe social distancing and an effective one-way system. For children or those who pick their pumpkins quickly, the farm also offers the option of the bale mountain, nature trail walk and the sand pit. There is also food and refreshments available onsite, though they are currently operating a cash-only system.

Book your slot and ticket on Eventbrite here.

Plan ahead so that you are ready to grab your ticket tomorrow morning when they go live on Eventbrite! It is one ticket required per car, not per person! Posted by Cononsyth Farms on Monday, 7 September 2020

Broadslap Fruit Farm – Dunning, Perthshire

Broadslap Fruit Farm in Perthshire is hosting their annual PumpkinFest again this year every Wednesday to Sunday throughout October.

Customers are asked to book a slot in advance as only one party is being allowed to enter the pumpkin patch every 10 minutes, with a strict one-way system in place.

Pumpkins range in size and you only pay for what you pick, with prices varying. They also have a Halloween-themed shop on site, as well as a restaurant that requires pre-booking.

For further information and to book a slot, visit their website here.

South Ardbennie Farm, Perthshire

Just a mile or two east of Crieff lies South Ardbennie Farm which boasts an array of pumpkins “perfect for the gram”.

The pumpkin patch at South Ardbennie has strict social distancing measures in place and customers are asked to book a slot in advance with entry not allowed for customers who arrive after their allotted time. Tickets are £5.82 per car and more information on other activities and events they have planned throughout October can be found on their Facebook page.

Book your ticket here.

Hello October 🍁🍂Our weekend slots are now looking rather limited, so book your ticket ASAP so you don't miss out 🎫🎫https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pumpkin-picking-2020-south-ardbennie-tickets-119512036719 Posted by South Ardbennie Farm on Thursday, 1 October 2020

Craigie’s Farm – Edinburgh

Across the bridge from Fife is Craigie’s Farm, which lies on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Tickets for their PYO pumpkins start at £3 for adults and £1.50 for children, with customers asked to arrive no later than 15 minutes into their allotted timeslot due to Covid-19 safety measures.

The farm is one of the city’s most popular attractions with a cafe and shop serving up some of the area’s best produce, as well as numerous animals dotted around the site for children to meet.

Tickets can be bought online here and customers are asked to follow government safety advice for the region.