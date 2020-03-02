BLETHER: Where should St Andrews football legend John’s scrapbook rest?

Lochgelly resident Gary Lister got in touch regarding his late father.

John Lister died in 2010 and was one of the last remaining members of the great St Andrews United side which won the Scottish Junior Cup 60 years ago in 1960.

Gary, 58, said: “My father was very well known in Fife junior circles as, in addition to playing in that great St Andrews United side, he also had spells with other clubs such as Steelend Vics, Lochore Welfare, Newburgh, Valleyfield Colliery, Dunfermline Jubilee, Lochgelly Albert and Halbeath.

“Indeed, he played as a goalkeeper at that level from 1948 to 1975.

“My father, who worked as a blacksmith at Rosyth docks, turned out 403 times for St Andrews, which included a run of 245 consecutive appearances.”

The main reason for Gary getting in touch was his father’s scrapbooks and he continued: “I have three scrapbooks, photos, cuttings, articles from The Courier, Saturday pink paper, yellow paper, Sunday Post.

“They are all just tucked away in a drawer.

“What I’m looking for is some place to put them on display so others may be able to enjoy them. In other words, a good home.”

John’s Scottish Junior Cup medal is on display at the St Andrews United Social Club, along with the match programme. It is the only medal there from that game.

Gary continued: “That whole St Andrews team were signed for just £55.

“One of the tales tells of the time the players threatened to strike as their win bonus for cup-ties was only 6s 6d, which is around 33p in today’s money.”

In the final at Hampden Park, underdogs St Andrews beat Greenock 3-1 in front of over 40,000 spectators.

If you have a suggestion where these scrapbooks should be housed to be enjoyed, get in touch with Gary at cgaryhannah@aol.com