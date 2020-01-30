Dundee drop-in for disabled children, young people and their families expands

A Dundee drop-in centre which provides play services for disabled children, young people and their families has introduced new services for the new year.

The Yard, which opened in 2015, operates from temporary, shared premises at Rainbow House, Drumlanrig Place, offering creative and adventurous play for children and their siblings.

Initially only open between 11am and 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, The Yard has now increased to a five-day service, with new early years and after-school family sessions.

Gill Thomson, service development manager at The Yard, said: “What makes us different is that we focus on the needs of the whole family.

“For parents, it’s an opportunity to relax and play with their children in a non-judgmental environment, surrounded by understanding staff and other parents with shared experiences.

“Playing with parents, peers and our play team helps children learn to read social cues, the value of sharing and turn-taking, and to develop their independence.

“Dynamic outdoor play is balanced with interactive musical sessions, arts and crafts and messy and sensory play.

“To be able to expand our service in this way is just wonderful and puts us on a firmer footing for the future.”

The Yard team has also grown significantly, with four new full-time staff appointed.

Gill has taken the role of service development manager while a team leader and two playworkers have also taken up their posts, alongside the service’s first volunteer.

Seven sessional staff also work for The Yard throughout the year.

Gill’s new colleagues are Marta Jastrzab (play team leader) and playworkers Allison Williamson and Eleni Daskalaki-Denman.

The inclusive early years service, which is open to all children from birth to five years, is now running on Tuesday mornings.

Open to children with and without disabilities, the service runs in partnership with the Under-12s project, within a “mother and toddler” style environment.

Children can enjoy a range of activities with their parents or carers, with “free play”, sing-a-longs, stories and a snack.

Meanwhile, the family sessions, for disabled children and their families, run after school on Wednesdays. Taster sessions are offered before families sign up for membership (from £5 for per month).

Since opening, the Dundee service has supported more than 160 families from throughout Dundee, Perth and Kinross, and Angus and, by expanding to a full-time service, capacity will be increased by about 40%.

Longer-term, The Yard is in the process of preparing a planning application to build a fully-adapted, purpose-built centre and adventure playground on Balunie Drive, Douglas, on the site of the former Douglas House Care Home, replacing the current service.

The proposed facility will replicate the services offered by The Yard in Edinburgh. Launched in 1986, it provides an early years service, drop-in and family sessions, pre-teen and teen clubs and a Saturday evening club for 18-25 year-olds.

For more information, contact The Yard on 0131 476 4506 or visit theyardscotland.org.uk.