When will your local community centre open? Phased return announced in Dundee

Community centres and libraries in Dundee will open on a phased basis from next month.

Dundee City Council have confirmed a gradual return to public buildings as lockdown restrictions ease.

Community centres set to open on May 10 include the Ardler Complex, Charleston, Douglas, Finmill, Hilltown and Kirkton.

The Menzieshill Community Hub will follow a week later on May 17.

The announcement comes alongside a confirmation of reopening of Leisure & Culture Dundee facilities, including libraries.

A council spokesman said: “Under national regulations, the centres will initially be open for appointment-based services only such as youth work, adult learning, and English to Speakers of Other Languages sessions.

“They will continue to be open for food larders.”

Initially the centres will only be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Wider opening for public groups is expected from June and more details will be provided in due course.

City council neighbourhood services convener Councillor Anne Rendall said: “The announcement of these initial dates is just the first step towards fully reopening these popular centres to the public.

“We will provide more information to people about how the centres will operate from June as soon as we can.”

Meantime the council has also announced that Dundee House will be open for limited services from Monday.

Customer services will be open from 10am until 4pm Monday to Friday, by appointment only.

The cash office will be open daily from 10am until 2pm to receive payments. No appointments are necessary.

The council spokesman said: “We would however ask that where possible, customers continue to use direct debit, internet, or telephone to make payments to the council.

“Alternatively, people can use Paypoint and Post Office outlets closer to their homes.”

Sports centres and libraries

Meantime Leisure & Culture Dundee have announced that more of venues have been added to the reopening roadmap, after some were earlier confirmed for Monday.

Sinclair Aitken, chairman of Leisure & Culture Dundee, said: “This is great news for the city.

“We know how much the people of Dundee care about our services, and we can’t wait to see them back to our venues.

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for everyone and we are now ready to play a vital role in Dundee’s recovery.

“From supporting physical and mental wellbeing at our gyms and libraries to providing a fun day out for families and friends at Camperdown Wildlife Centre and The McManus, our staff have been working hard to prepare and make our venues safe.

“Now, we really can’t wait to welcome each and every visitor back.”

You can find the latest Leisure & Culture Dundee reopening timeline below:

Currently open

Caird Park Golf Course

ParkLives – Limited programme

Ancrum Outdoor Education Centre – All outdoor activities

Caird Hall – support for mass vaccination programme and hosting the Dundee Blood Donor Centre

April 26

Central Library – Reduced opening hours and other restrictions.

At Home Library Service – Doorstep deliveries, stock subject to 72-hour quarantine.

Olympia – Restrictions apply

Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre – Pool and gym open

Dundee Ice Arena

Grove, St Paul’s, and Harris Swim & Sports Centre – Individual exercise in fitness suite, swim provision still to be confirmed but will be announced soon.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre – normal opening hours.

DISC – Reduced opening hours and restrictions

Douglas Sports Centre – Restricted opening hours

McTaggart Gymnastics Regional Performance Centre – club and after-school programmes

RPC Dundee – Reduced opening hours

April 27

The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum – Open five days per week until June 28

May 3

Blackness, Broughty Ferry, Coldside and Lochee Community Libraries – reduced opening hours and other restrictions

St John’s RC High School Community Sports Facilities – re-opening of pool for club use

May 10

Ardler, Arthurstone, Charleston, Douglas, Fintry, Kirkton Community Libraries and Hub Library & Learning Centre – reduced opening hours and other restrictions

May 17

Menzieshill Community Hub – Reduced opening hours and other restrictions

June 28

The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum – open seven days