When will Nicola Sturgeon make statement and where can I watch?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update the nation today on the fast-changing coronavirus situation amid rising case numbers and fears over the new strain.

Ms Sturgeon is chairing an “urgent” meeting of the cabinet this morning and will then address MSPs in parliament on any changes to the existing restrictions.

The update come as case numbers rose by more than 2,000 on Sunday in Scotland with fears the virus could spiral out of control if action is not taken.

It is understood that a revision on schools reopening is being considered by the government’s education recovery group meeting this morning ahead of the cabinet meeting.

Schools had been due to return on January 18, however, Ms Sturgeon said last week this was under review.

Where can I watch?

The address in parliament will be streamed live through the Scottish Parliament website. The update is anticipated to bring a late change to the BBC’s television schedule, however, this has not yet been confirmed.

When?

The update is scheduled for 2pm.

Yesterday the first minister said the increase in cases by 2,464 was “further evidence” of the new variant of the virus spreading bringing about urgent action.