‘When I look at it I don’t see a toilet, I see a prime piece of real estate’- Businessman tells of plans to convert Broughty Ferry public toilet into health clinic

A disused public toilet could be turned into a state-of-the-art health clinic after plans were submitted to Dundee City Council.

David Cashley aims to convert the toilet block in Queen Street car park in Broughty Ferry within months, with an opening in spring of next year.

And he’s already lining up potential staff, including a former health consultant for the English women’s rugby team.

David, who already owns a podiatry clinic in the Dundee Road, said: “Most people do raise their eyebrows at the idea, including my good lady, but when I look at it I don’t see a toilet, I see a prime piece of real estate.

“It’s in the centre of Broughty Ferry with parking on the doorstep and a train station nearby and, while the building isn’t perfect, it is just a building.

“To me, if you’re a client who needs to use the clinic, and you’re in a lot of pain, the last thing you want is to be driving around Broughty Ferry looking for somewhere to park and having to walk half a mile once you actually find a spot.”

While the location may be perfect for David and his team, he does admit that it may take a bit of work to convert the inside of the building.

He added: “It is going to be a substantial investment to convert it from a toilet, an award-winning toilet actually, I learned.

“It is going to take a lot of work and a lot of cash, but it the long term it’s going to pay off.”

The business owner plans to staff the clinic with experts from a variety of different fields, including a chiropractor, a message therapist and a former rugby health consultant.

The facility will also provide a variety of treatments, including ultrasound scans, treadmill analysis and exercise therapy.

The podiatrist said: “Really, we’re looking to treat anyone with an injury who feels like they don’t want to go through their normal GP for treatment.

“The ferry tends to be a very active place, there’s loads of things going on with sports clubs and football teams, but we have little in terms of rehab for injuries which occur at those sports clubs.

“A lot of people who want to have that kind of treatment have to travel into Dundee, and to me that says there is a gap in the market.”