‘When he was fit and right, he was one hell of a player’: Dundee boss James McPake pays tribute to departing striker Osman Sow

Dundee manager James McPake has paid tribute to departing striker Osman Sow after confirming the Swede has played his last game for the club.

Sow signed a short-term deal at Dens Park last autumn and finished the season as the Dark Blues’ top scorer with 10 goals.

However, he won’t be joining the squad in the Premiership next season as he heads to the Far East on the expiry of his contract.

And McPake says the 31-year-old leaves with best wishes from everyone at Dens after playing a huge role in promotion this season.

The Dens boss said: “Big Os is going to Thailand. What a great job he did.

“Round about the place he was fantastic from day one and he scored some very important goals.

“He added a lot and you could see that when he came on in the two play-off games and he also scored in the semi-final.

“He was great about the place. That’s what we want here, getting good people in the building and he was certainly that.

“When he was fit and right he was one hell of a player.”

Doubters

Fitness was the big concern over the striker after injury-hit spells across the street at Dundee United and down south with MK Dons.

However, McPake says Sow had nothing to prove to anyone at Dens Park after showing in his trial period he was fit and ready to play once more.

“He didn’t need to shut us up because I had played against him,” the Dens boss added.

“We had him on trial and had a look at him. We could see he was fit.

“He had nothing to prove to us but maybe he had doubters. However, he came in and played a massive part in getting this club promoted.

“We wish him well because he’s a fantastic person.

“The boys loved him and we hope he goes and does well, I’m sure he will.

“He’ll be welcome back here any time.”

Slow start but then came the goals

After a slow start to life as a Dundee player, Osman Sow found his match sharpness as the season progressed.

And then came the goals.

During his time at Tannadice, the Swede managed just the one goal – a key one in a play-off win over Inverness – but he quickly surpassed that at Dens.

His first goal in 18 months came against Dunfermline before Christmas as he rose highest in the box to flick a Charlie Adam free-kick beyond the goalkeeper.

After that, there was no stopping him for the next few weeks.

A hat-trick at Palmerston put Queen of the South to the sword the following week, then came two against Alloa three days later.

By the end of January he had netted eight goals in seven matches.

However, bad weather stalled Dundee’s season with a raft of postponements and, with it, Sow’s momentum faltered too.

Jason Cummings arrived to provide competition and goals dried up for Sow, with some injury niggles not helping matters.

He managed a consolation in defeat at home to Ayr before finishing off an impressive play-off win at Raith Rovers with a fine third goal.

And he would play his part in both legs of the final victory over Kilmarnock, coming on as a substitute in both to see the Dee to promotion.