Fire crews were called to a Dundee street to quell a wheelie bin fire.

The wheelie bin was ablaze on Fintry Gardens in the east end area of the city.

The incident took place around 9.55pm yesterday.

Recent statistics recently revealed that 88 wheelie bins were deliberately set on fire between October and December last year.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said that they had received a report a wheelie bin on fire in the street.

He said: “One appliance attended the scene from the Kingsway Fire Station after reports of one wheelie bin on fire, crews used buckets to extinguish the fire. Officers stood down at 22.05.”