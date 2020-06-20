Wheelchair user verbally abused by pair and punched in the face in Perth

Police are appealing for information after a disabled man in a wheelchair was verbally and physically abused in Perth.

A derogatory comment was made about his disability, and he was then struck in the face by one of two men who had approached him, suffering a facial injury as a result.

The incident took place in Florence Place about 8pm on Wednesday June 17.

Officers would like to trace a man described as about 5ft10 – 6ft, in his mid 40s and with short blonde hair.

A spokeswoman said: “We are following a positive line of enquiry, but would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed all or part of this incident, or who has any other relevant information.”

If you can assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.