Wheelchair user runs gauntlet down busy Dundee street

These shocking pictures show the moment a man in a wheelchair ran the gauntlet of traffic on a busy Dundee road.

The images show cars trying to manoeuvre around the man and his wheelchair as he travels down Arklay Street, near its junction with Dens Road.

Concerned pedestrians looked on as the man wheeled himself down the road just before the busy intersection.

Vehicles could be seen waiting behind the wheelchair user before he urged traffic to move in front of him.

One vehicle attempted to move around the wheelchair user before parking in a space before the mini roundabout on Dens Road.

An eyewitness said he was “gobsmacked” by the incident and believed it could have been worse as oncoming traffic was entering the street.

The man said: “I could not believe what I was seeing — there were pedestrians further down the road who looked equally as shocked.

“My first concern was that he would injure himself or cause an accident with cars trying to overtake him.

“He started waving the cars to go around him but there was no reason for him to be on the road.”

Arklay Street Mini Market owner Chris Airlie said the road had been “hazardous” in the past — with dozens of accidents happening each year.

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short urged anyone with issues gaining access to the pavement to contact their local councillor.

She said: “We obviously don’t know the full circumstances as to why this person has accessed the road.

“My advice at all times would be to keep the road surface available for roadworthy vehicles.

“If there are obstacles prohibiting a wheelchair user from accessing the pavement they should contact their councillor.

“We’ve had a situation on Mains Loan with a mobility scooter user getting limited access to the pavement due to the number of bins remaining on the pavement after collection.”

It is not illegal for a wheelchair user to use the road as they are treated the same as a pedestrian.

However, the Highway Code states that pavements, including any path along the side of a road, should be used if provided.