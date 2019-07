A wheelchair-bound man denies ramming into another disabled man at a homeless hostel.

Peter Devaney, of Kingsway, is alleged to have shouted, swore and made violent threats towards Eric Stewart, who also uses a wheelchair, on June 26 at the Lily Walker Centre.

He also allegedly tried to strike him with a wooden skewer, rammed into him with his chair, and pointed scissors at him. A trial was fixed for October 11 by Sheriff Derek Reekie.