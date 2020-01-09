Wheelchair basketball game to raise cash for Dundee teen’s new chair

A charity sports game has been set up to help pay for a new wheelchair for a medal-winning youngster with a debilitating disability.

Shayne Humphries, from Linlathen, was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraparesis (HSP) when he was a young child, which affects both his mobility and fine motor skills.

However the 13-year-old has never let this get in the way of his sporting ambitions, and recently won the first ever junior wheelchair basketball world championship, promoted by the NBA.

Now mum Lesley-Anne Humphries needs £3,000 to pay for a new sports chair to ensure her son can continue to be a champion on the courts.

The game will take place between Shayne’s team the Dundee Dragons and his dad Andy’s work, Ravensby Glass, on January 25.

The match will take place at Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne Campus with the time still to be decided.

Lesley said: “At first they didn’t think he was going to be able to walk and said he would never access mainstream school.

“He walks with a bit of a limp. He does a lot more than I think the consultant thought that he would. I think that’s down to keeping him as active as possible. There is nothing mentally affecting him, it’s all physical, mostly his lower limbs, and it does affect his hands.”

Lesley said: “He’s tried loads of different activities, I’ve had him into football, horse riding, karate, and he does swimming. He always gives everything a go.

“The swimming helps with the muscles, and it’s quite a light exercise for him. Wheelchair basketball helps with his upper-body. It helps mentally as well, because it gives him something to focus on.”

“That’s the sport that he likes to play. It’s a bit of fun.”

And she also said it would give the adults playing in the opposing side an insight into the challenges of being confined in a wheelchair.

Shayne, who has played the sport for three years, has also played in several competitions over the years, as well as his recent NBA exploits, just before Christmas.

There have also been other fundraising events which have helped raise money towards the cost of the new sports chair including a basketball game between pupils and teachers at Shayne’s school Craigie High.

The custom chair is currently on order and Shayne has been using a wheelchair donated by a fellow player for the past three years.

To help raise funds each member taking part from Ravensby will be given a sponsorship sheet and those coming to watch will be able to make a donation at the door.

There will also be a raffle with prizes to be won, including a signed NBA basketball as well as s Scotland basketball top.

Anyone is welcome to attend the game and you can also donate by visiting Lesley’s JustGiving page.