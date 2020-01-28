Wheelchair basketball game raises £333 for Dundee teen Shayne

A fundraising wheelchair basketball game has raised hundreds of pounds.

The game, between the Dundee Dragons and Ravensby Glass was organised by Lesley Humphries to raise funds for a new sports wheelchair for her son Shayne Humphries.

© DC Thomson

Shayne, 13, was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraparesis as a young child which affects his mobility and fine motor skills.

Mum Lesley said: “The game went really well. There was quite a lot of people there, actually a lot more people than we thought were going to show up.

“They all played brilliantly.”

The Dundee Dragons won the match with a score of 30-8.

The total amount raised on the day from donations and a raffle came to £333, however more money is still to be collected from sponsor sheets.

Lesley added: “We are really quite overwhelmed.

“We would like to thank everyone that has helped, whether it be taking part on the day or donating.

“It has been a really great experience, we are so grateful for all the help that we have had.”