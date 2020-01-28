Tuesday, January 28th 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Wheelchair basketball game raises £333 for Dundee teen Shayne

by Sarah Williamson
January 28, 2020, 12:30 pm
The Evening Telegraph, CR0018765, News, Sarah Williamson story, Wheelchair basketball game taking place between the Dundee Dragons and employees from Ravensby Glass to raise funds for a new sports wheelchair for Shayne Humphries who has hereditary spastic paraparesis (HSP) Picture shows; the game in action. Saturday 25th January, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The Evening Telegraph, CR0018765, News, Sarah Williamson story, Wheelchair basketball game taking place between the Dundee Dragons and employees from Ravensby Glass to raise funds for a new sports wheelchair for Shayne Humphries who has hereditary spastic paraparesis (HSP) Picture shows; the game in action. Saturday 25th January, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Send us a story

A fundraising wheelchair basketball game has raised hundreds of pounds.

The game, between the Dundee Dragons and Ravensby Glass was organised by Lesley Humphries to raise funds for a new sports wheelchair for her son Shayne Humphries.

© DC Thomson
The game in action.

Shayne, 13, was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraparesis as a young child which affects his mobility and fine motor skills.

Mum Lesley said: “The game went really well. There was quite a lot of people there, actually a lot more people than we thought were going to show up.

“They all played brilliantly.”

The Dundee Dragons won the match with a score of 30-8.

The total amount raised on the day from donations and a raffle came to £333, however more money is still to be collected from sponsor sheets.

Lesley added: “We are really quite overwhelmed.

“We would like to thank everyone that has helped, whether it be taking part on the day or donating.

“It has been a really great experience, we are so grateful for all the help that we have had.”

Breaking