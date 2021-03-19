Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram down: Thousands report issues with social media platforms

Thousands of social media users have been hit by an unexpected connection error this evening.

According to the website, Downdetector.co.uk, more than 70,000 people reported an issue with the Whatsapp messaging servince.

Of those, almost 90% have reported connection issues since 5.40pm.

Other Facebook-owned sites, including Instagram and Messenger are also having issues according to the site.

More than 50,000 Instagram and Facebook users have also reported issues.

Of the issues reported on Instagram, 77% of people have said they’ve had issues accessing their feed, while 10% are having login issues.

On Messenger, 80% of users are having issues sending and receiving messages.

As of yet, there has been no official statement from the social media giant.