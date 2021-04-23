What’s on (online)? Your roundup of this week’s digital entertainment

From crafts and comedy to drams and jazz, there’s a world of entertainment to be found online this week.

IberoDocs

Daily, until Sun May 2. Times and prices vary.

Showcase for Ibero-American culture in Scotland, featuring the best of Spanish, Portuguese and Latin-American documentary films. Taking place entirely online this year, the festival features the Scottish premieres of 20 documentaries.

www.iberodocs.org

Doppler: The Story So Far

Daily, until Sun May 9. Times vary, free.

Acclaimed Edinburgh theatre company Grid Iron screens a documentary centred around the challenges that the theatre industry faces in the time of Covid, and the evolving situation around their production Doppler, a show about a man who lives off-grid with an elk, which was meant to be performed live at the 2020 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

www.gridiron.org.uk

Highland Threads

Daily, until Sat Jul 31. Times vary, free.

Virtual exhibition showcasing treasured items of historical clothing from 14 Highland museums including Bonnie Prince Charlie’s jacket and a fisherman’s Gansey.

www.highlandthreads.co.uk

RSNO Digital Season

Fri April 23, 7.30pm, £16.67.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra present its Spring/Summer 2021 Digital Season with special concerts filmed in the RSNO’s studio streamed live. Friday’s concert features pianist Paul Lewis leading a rendition of Mozart’s Piano Concerto no. 12, as well as performances of Mozart’s Clarinet Trio Kegelstatt-Trio, Michael J Murray’s Psycho-Scherzo and Weber’s Clarinet Quintet.

www.rsno.org.uk

Paisley Food and Drink Festival

Fri April 23 and Sat April 24, times and prices vary.

The mouthwatering festival heads online for its 2021 edition, showcasing the rich diversity of Renfrewshire’s larder with online cooking demonstrations, virtual tasting sessions, offers from local businesses and more.

www.paisley.is

Nick Helm: Phoenix From the Flames

Sat April 24, 7.30pm, £11.11.

The two-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee live streams his critically acclaimed show about singing songs and righting wrongs.

www.nick-helm.co.uk

Femspectives

Fri April 23-Sun April 25, times and prices vary.

The Glasgow-based feminist film festival supports and showcases work by womxn directors from all over the world. The third edition will take place online in 2021 and will include a rare screening of Jane Arden’s groundbreaking work The Other Side of the Underneath and the 50th feature from documentary filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin.

www.femspectives.com

Cityscapes in Sketches and Mixed Media: Edinburgh

Sat April 24, 10am, £95 (ticket with materials kit £150).

An all-day workshop combining sketching and mixed media led by Edinburgh artists Mark Kirkham and Julie Galante. Participants will complete an original artwork of an Edinburgh cityscape.

www.airtily.com

Craig David

Sat April 24, 8pm, £15.

The British R&B singer, songwriter, rapper, DJ and producer stages an exclusive live streamed performance of his acclaimed debut album Born To Do It, featuring mega-hits Fill Me In and Rewind.

www.craigdavid.com

FluteFling Online

Sat April 24 and Sun April 25, 10.30am, £25 (£20).

Scottish trad musician Tom Oakes leads an online workshop for musicians wanting to develop their technique and repertoire on flutes and whistles. Suitable for non-beginners.

www.flutefling.co.uk

Craft Sunday Online: Embroidery with Jenny Blair

Sun April 25, 12pm, £35.

Crafter Jenny Blair leads this online workshop for those interested in picking up a needle and creating colourful designs. Suitable for beginners, participants will learn how to create their own bee-inspired sampler to hang on their wall.

www.dca.org.uk

A Big Gig 4

Sun April 25, 7.45pm, £6.

Angel Comedy Club hosts this virtual gig featuring stars Milton Jones, Sophie Duker and others. Hosted via Zoom.

www.angelcomedy.co.uk

Echoes of Scotland

Sun April 25, 8pm, £12.50.

The BBC Symphony Orchestra and conductor Alpesh Chauhan perform a vivid programme of Celtic songs and prayers, live streamed from the Barbican. Featured works include Mendelssohn’s Symphony no. 3 ‘Scottish’, Sally Beamish’s Viola Concerto no. 3 ‘Under the Wing of the Rock’ and Peter Maxwell Davies’ An Orkney Wedding, With Sunrise.

www.barbican.org.uk

Comedy for the Curious: Political Persuasion

Sun April 25, 8.30pm, prices vary.

Robyn Perkins tries to find the solutions to questions both big and small through science, with some help from funny guests at this stand-up comedy show. This Sunday’s show focuses on politics and the neuroscience behind our political beliefs, wherein Robyn is joined by Steve N Allen of The Mash Report and Ria Lina.

www.laughtrainhome.com

Soundhouse Spotlight

Mon April 26, 8pm, £5.

The team behind Edinburgh Tradfest host this virtual concert series, featuring ten intimate gigs from 16 of the best emerging artists in the world of traditional folk, Americana and jazz. Monday’s concert spotlights Edinburgh-based string quintet Mr McFall’s Chamber, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a programme that includes mid-20th century Mexican popular songwriter María Grever, as well as works by Robert Burns and Michael Marra.

www.soundhouse.org.uk

Intensive Care with Dr Gavin Francis

Wed April 28, 6pm, free.

Dr Gavin Francis discusses his experiences treating patients with Covid-19 in Edinburgh and the Orkney Islands in conversation with Dr Jivitesh Vashisht.

www.rcpe.ac.uk

Chris Brookmyre, Denise Mina and Louise Welsh

Wed April 28, 7pm, £5.

Acclaimed writers Chris Brookmyre, Denise Mina and Louise Welsh come together to mark the launch of literary festival Aye Write’s 2021 programme.

www.glasgowlifetv.com

Four Corners of Scotland Whisky Tasting

Wed April 28, 7.30pm, £20.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association hosts a hybrid whisky tasting event alongside whisky club 1775 Whisky Passport and East Lothian’s Mercat Grill, wherein whisky lovers can sample drams from all four corners of the country. Proceeds will go towards the Scottish Licensed Trade Benevolent Society, which supports people across the industry facing extreme financial hardship.

www.theslta.co.uk

Scottish Ballet: Dive by Sophie Laplane

Thu April 29, until Mon May 31. 1pm, free with membership.

Dance film created by Scottish Ballet’s Choreographer in Residence Sophie Laplane, alongside The Crucible’s James Bonas and film director Oscar Sansom. The work is inspired by French artist Yves Klein and his famous shade of blue.

www.scottishballet.co.uk

Climate Change and the Historic Environment

Thu April 29, 2pm, free.

Dr Mairi Davies of Historic Environment Scotland’s Climate Change Team discusses the public body’s role in addressing the climate emergency, and how the historic environment can adapt to the changing climate, as well as contribute to our goal of net zero emissions.

www.historicenvironment.scot