What was so special about Dundee’s Royal Arch? The Tele looks back at the history of the demolished landmark

In March 1964 Dundonians watched as the Royal Arch, which had towered over the King William IV and Earl Grey Docks beneath for more than 100 years, was demolished.

The structure was razed to the ground to make way for slip roads to and from the brand new road bridge.

For some locals it was a devastating loss of an iconic landmark which was erected between 1848 and 1850, but why was the Anglo-Norman structure constructed in the first place?

© DC Thomson

Its local name of the Victoria Arch gives a clue to its significance, the arch was placed to commemorate a visit to the city by Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert in 1844.

The visit was celebrated as it was the first time a British monarch had visited Dundee since the 17th century.

Victoria and Albert were visiting the Duke of Atholl and his nephew, Lord Glenlyon, when the royal boat landed at the arch site – the couple later returned to the city and embarked for London in October 1844.

It wouldn’t be the last time Victoria would visit Dundee, though, as she would often stop there as it was on the way to Balmoral.

Following the historic visit harbour engineer James Leslie designed a wooden arch and after a design competition for a durable structure it was John Thomas Rochead who was commissioned to design the sandstone monument.

© DC Thomson

It would just be one of many famous landmarkes Glasgow-based Rochead’s would design – 10 years later he was commissioned for what is probably his most famous piece of work, the Wallace Monument in Stirling.

His apprentices at this time included John Hutchison, who in turn trained Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

The monument Rochead designed to be placed on Dock Street consisted of a large, triumphal arch, flanked by two smaller side arches, with two central turrets.

It featured ornate carved stonework across its 80ft width and is said to have cost somewhere between £2,270 and £3,000, roughly £400,000 in today’s money. It was mostly funded by public subscription and harbour trustees.

Over the following decades the arch became unkempt with the sandstone exterior blackening over time and it became less of an attraction to Dundonians.

© DC Thomson

By the mid 1960s construction of the Tay Road Bridge was well under way and it was decided that the Royal Arch would be demolished as part of the land reclamation scheme. Both the King William IV and Earl Grey Docks would also be filled in to make way for the bridge’s slip roads.

The arch finally fell on March 16 when it was blown up with dynamite and the rubble left behind dumped in the docks. Ever since there has been those that loved the arch and those who loathed it.

© DC Thomson

During re-developments of the area in 2010 and 2014, pieces of the arch were uncovered, as well as its foundations.

In 2015, a petition was launched to build a replica of the arch, however Dundee City Council said that it “could never have rebuilt something like it”.

Although hopes of a new arch were squashed, granite paving slabs were put on the site of the arch, and four trees were planted nearby to commemorate the landmark.

In May 2016 however an arch did reappear in Slessor Gardens, but only for a day, as locals used 1,200 cardboard boxes to recreate the monument as part of a People’s Tower public art project.