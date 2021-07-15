‘What was my son killed for?’: Mother of tragic Fife soldier Liam Tasker fears her son’s sacrifice will be forgotten

She suffered every mother’s worst nightmare.
When Jane Duffy’s beloved son Liam Tasker went off to fight on the frontline in Afghanistan, she was happy he was trying to keep people safe, battling terrorism in the killing fields of Helmand.
But her world was ripped apart when he was killed by a single bullet alongside his military working dog Theo in 2011.
