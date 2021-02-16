First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to make a final decision on whether some pupils can return to school from next week.

At the start of February, Ms Sturgeon announced that lockdown in Scotland would remain in force until at least the end of the month, with some pupils returning to classrooms on February 22.

Under the plans, all children under school age in early learning and childcare would return.

Pupils in primary 1 to primary 3 would also be allowed back into school, as well as those in the senior phase of secondary school.

Ministers will examine the latest data and scientific advice this morning, before their decision is announced to MSPs in the afternoon.

‘I am very keen to go ahead if at all possible’

Older pupils will only be able to return to ensure practical work important to achieving qualifications is completed, and only between 5% and 8% of any school’s roll should return.

Speaking at the daily briefing yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said these plans would only go ahead if the transmission rate of Covid-19 remained low.

The first minister said: “We will look at the up-to-date data and take a final decision on that tomorrow, as we always said we would.

“I am very, very, very keen to go ahead with that if at all possible.”

The cabinet will also consider an “indicative timetable” for the next groups of pupils who could return to school.

What time is today’s announcement?

Today’s statement is part of a list of business on the Scottish Parliament’s schedule that is due to begin at 2pm.

It will follow time for reflection from Father Michael Kane from St Augustine’s RC Church in Coatbridge and topical questions, meaning the first minister is expected to start around 2.20pm.

You can watch it live on Scottish Parliament TV.

What about other restrictions?

Ms Sturgeon warned yesterday that it is unlikely other lockdown restrictions would start to be eased.

Schools are the top priority at this stage.

The first minister said on Friday there is evidence that the suppression of the virus is “going in the right direction” but the new strain is declining at a slower rate.

She added: “What is really, really important is that that’s not then seen as a trigger for people who are currently able to work from home going back to work or parents deciding to meet up with each other more.

“What was often the risk factor around schools is not transmission inside schools, it’s all of the activity that takes place around schools.”

The Scottish Government is “satisfied” Scotland has hit its target to vaccinate all over-70s and the clinically vulnerable but Ms Sturgeon warned progress will slow in the coming days as some centres reduce their hours following a dip in supplies.

Dr Liz Cameron, director and chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “The vaccination rollout has been significant across Scotland and the UK, and with vaccination milestones being reached, we now need to understand the conditions at which the economy can begin to reopen.

“We understand that setting specific dates can be challenging given the unpredictable nature of the virus.

“However, businesses need to know the trigger points over the next three months that will deliver the reopening of the economy.

“Only a clear plan to reopen will give businesses the confidence to plan, hire and invest. Without this, businesses and livelihoods face catastrophe.”

What about the other UK nations?

Boris Johnson is due to set out a roadmap on February 22 for easing lockdown in England.

That is likely to include the date that schools can reopen to all pupils.

The prime minister said yesterday he was “optimistic but patient” about the end of national restrictions but that now is not the time to “relax”.

Primary schools in Wales will begin the process of reopening next Monday.

In Northern Ireland, schools remained closed to most pupils until at least March 8.