What now for Arbroath’s ageing West Links attractions after businessman’s ‘spirit of adventure’ plan gets the cold shoulder?

An ambitious plan to host Scotland’s first artificial caving centre in Arbroath has collapsed due to council inaction, it has been claimed.
Selkie Rock director Iain Lilly has called for more clarity on the council’s plans for The West Links park area after he said council managers cold-shouldered his firm’s plans to develop the ageing seaside attractions.
Dr Lilly, whose company previously ran other activities there, said he had worked with officers on a substantial plan called ‘Spirit of Adventure.’
