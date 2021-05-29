What did the face mask say to the mouth? Let me cover for you!

That’s the joke that has pupils at a Broughty Ferry primary school in the running to be crowned Britain’s funniest class.

Class 5B at Forthill Primary have been shortlisted as one of 10 finalists in the Beano competition.

Their joke was chosen by Beano’s panel of expert judges and a public vote will decide the ultimate winner.

Class teacher Claire Craik explained how the pupils came up with their own jokes for the competition, before an in-class vote for the top three to be submitted.

She said: “I was saying to them it had to be their own, original jokes and I think that’s what made it funnier. We got a real mixture of jokes.

“They all got to vote once for their favourite one and we tallied the votes up on the board, so it linked to our maths!

“It’s been great fun and the children have been really enthusiastic.”

Tough competition

More than 120 primary school classes across the country submitted their original jokes and gags for a chance to take home the title, before being whittled down to the 10 finalists.

Forthill pupils are now up against schools from Leicester, Northampton, Sheffield, London, Cardiff, Bradford and Porthcawl, in a battle to be named the funniest class in the country.

And with 7.4 million votes submitted for the 2019 Britain’s Funniest Class competition, the Forthill pupils know they need all the help they can get to beat their rivals.

Mrs Craik added: “When we entered it, I don’t think we ever expected to be one of the finalists and when I put a message out on Friday (to tell them) they were very excited.

“They couldn’t quite believe that they would be up against these schools from all over.

“Now we just have to keep our fingers crossed and we have everyone voting for them.”

Prizes up for grabs

Whoever is crowned the overall winners will be turned into characters and feature in the Beano comic.

They will also enjoy a special VIP Beano assembly for their whole school and will receive an official Beano trophy crowning them Britain’s Funniest Class.

The winning class will be revealed in a special issue of the Beano on sale in July.

The nationwide initiative, in partnership with YoungMinds, the children and people’s mental health charity, provides teachers with free curriculum-linked Beano for schools lesson plans and aims to lift classroom spirits, tickle funny bones and find the next generation of comedy geniuses by crowning the funniest class in Britain.

Mike Stirling, editorial director at Beano and head judge, called the entry: “The most topical joke we received and a stroke of genius from primary 5B at Forthill Primary.

“This face mask funny will ensure the only thing that spreads is laughter. The only finalist from Scotland deserves the votes of an entire nation behind it!”