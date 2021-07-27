Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News

What can we expect to hear in Scottish Government Covid briefing today?

By David Mackay
July 27, 2021, 8:59 am Updated: July 27, 2021, 9:25 am
Nicola Sturgeon during a covid update
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a Covid briefing today. Photo: Scottish Government

Scotland could get an indicator at a Scottish Government briefing today on whether Covid restrictions will eased further next month.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update on the case numbers and vaccination uptake.

The Scottish Government currently aims to lift all major restrictions and move beyond the current Level 0 on August 9.

What can we expect to hear in today’s Covid briefing?

Do not expect any formal announcement on whether more restrictions will be eased.

A statement is due to be given in the Scottish Parliament on August 3 about the country moving beyond Level 0.

However, we could get further indicators about whether the data shows we will soon enjoy more freedoms in our lives.

This week Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he was “confident” the target date of August 9 would be met – but stressed he did not want to pre-empt the announcement next week.

Ms Sturgeon is also expected to give an update on the vaccination roll-out.

The Scottish Government has confirmed all 40 to 49-year-olds have now been offered their second Covid vaccination.

However, Scottish Labour has branded the 91% uptake as “humiliating”.

What is the current Covid situation?

The current Covid case numbers are the most promising they have been for some time.

On Monday, Public Health Scotland reported 1,237 people had tested positive for coronavirus – the lowest total for just over a month.

However, the agency says they have not received any data from NHS Tayside laboratories since July 23 while officials work to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, 480 people were in hospital at the time with 64 patients in intensive care – an increase of four on the previous day.

Where and when can I watch the Covid briefing?

The Covid briefing is due to begin at 2pm today.

Viewers will be able to watch online through the Scottish Government’s social media channels.

The BBC Scotland channel will also be broadcasting it live.

For those on the go, you can follow updates on our live blog with reaction and analysis to follow on the Press and Journal, Courier, Evening Express and Evening Telegraph websites.

 