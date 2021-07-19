What can Logan Chalmers bring to Dundee United this season after signing new deal?

Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers has signed a new deal that will keep him at Tannadice until 2024.

Chalmers penned a two-year extension to his existing agreement today in what is a huge boost for the Terrors headed into the new league season.

We are delighted to announce that Our Academy graduate Logan Chalmers has signed a contract extension until 2024. "I want to entertain people but work hard as well. After the injury last year I'm just delighted to be back now and ready for the new season."

But just what can the 21-year-old winger bring to the table in the coming campaign as the Tangerines hope to see one of their brightest talents develop over the next three years?

Creativity

One area United struggled in majorly last season was the final third.

They were the Premiership’s lowest scorers with just 32 goals to their name as danger men Lawrence Shankland and Nicky Clark fed off scraps.

This, in part, can be put down to tricky wide man Chalmers being ruled out for a large portion of the campaign with an ankle injury.

On his day, the youngster has the ability to unlock defences with his pace and creativity – as displayed in his double-assist performance against Motherwell towards the end of last term.

Chalmers will be looking for a consistent run in the team this season to flex his creative muscles and help United climb the table.

Crowd pleaser

Being handed the No 11 shirt by new head coach Tam Courts was a real show of faith in Chalmers.

Part of his remit as Courts’ go-to wide man in a more attacking system will be exciting the crowd.

Perhaps not quite at the level of a Gary Mackay-Steven yet, but Chalmers is fond of the odd flick and trick.

He’ll be hoping to show his flair and gets Arabs off their seats once they are able to return to Tannadice in bigger numbers.

An example to follow

Although it feels like he’s been around forever, Chalmers is still just a baby in football.

With only 34 United first-team appearances to his name, there’s a long way to go.

However, along with Louis Appere (22) and Jamie Robson (23), the 21-year-old is an example to follow for the other bairns trying to break into the Tangerines top team.

Archie Meekison (19), Chris Mochrie (18), Flynn Duffy (17) and Kerr Smith (16), to name but a few, would be wise to look up to Scotland U/21 international.

Although helping his fellow-academy graduates settle will be an important task for Chalmers, progressing his own career, for club and country, will remain the main aim over the next three years.