What are your memories of Dundee’s Keiller Centre?

The Keiller Centre has near-legendary status in Dundee — and we would love to know what you think of it.

We want your memories, both from days gone-by and in more recent times.

The centre is set to be cast as the perhaps surprising backdrop for this year’s Dundee Design Festival.

The festival, launched after Dundee was named a UNESCO City of Design, has previously been held in the former print works at West Ward Works.

The 2019 event will run from May 21 to 28 in the Keiller Centre.

This year’s festival will ask participants to explore what makes cities more liveable and lovable.

As the festival gears up to launch, the Evening Telegraph is planning a special supplement focusing on the history of the Keiller Centre.

To share your memories, leave a comment at the bottom of this post, comment on our Facebook page or email news@eveningtelegraph.co.uk.

We would also love to see any pictures you have of the centre.