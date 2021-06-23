What are your favourite play parks in Tayside or Fife?

We want to find out which play parks in Tayside and Fife are our readers’ favourites so we can share their tips with other parents.

School is out for the summer holidays this week and families will be flocking to parks to let kids burn off steam and have some fun.

Tayside and Fife have their fair share of great facilities large and small, from that in Dundee’s Camperdown Country Park to little gems in villages such as historic Culross.

With the summer holidays often a costly time for parents as they try to keep children entertained, play parks provide a free and fun day out – just pack a picnic and go!

We want to find out which play parks are the best according to our readers, so we can create a map of the top spots to share with other parents and grandparents.

Tell us your favourites – whether its Perth’s impressive South Inch play park or a lesser-known gem in a Perthshire village worth seeking out.

Fife has great play facilities at Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews, Lochore Meadows Country Park, near Lochgelly, Pittencrieff Park, in Dunfermline, and in Kirkcaldy at Beveridge Park.

Let us know if these are your top spots to let the children play or if you prefer other impressive parks in the kingdom’s towns and villages.

Angus is spoiled for choice with the likes of Seafront Splash, Montrose, Sandy Sensation, Carnoustie, and Neverland, Kirriemuir.

Are these your favourites or do you and your children prefer other parks?

Email your top choices to schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk.