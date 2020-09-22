What are Scotland’s new Covid-19 restrictions and when do they come into force?

Nicola Sturgeon pleaded with Scots to follow new coronavirus restrictions announced today.

Announcing new measures, the first minister implored people to “stick with this”.

She said: “Keeping to all these rules isn’t easy – but they remain the best way for all of us to protect ourselves, each other, the NHS and ultimately save lives.”

What are the new restrictions?

As of tomorrow, visiting other households will not be allowed. Exceptions exist for those who live alone or just with children, or for childcare with relatives (i.e grandparents) This will be reviewed every three weeks.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will be subject to a 10pm curfew. This rule is inline with what was announced by Boris Johnson earlier today.

If you can work from home, you should do. Employers who have asked staff to come back to the office have been asked to “rethink that now”

Children under 12 are exempt from the rule of six. 12-18s are exempt from the two household limit.

Car sharing with people not in your household groups is advised against.

People asked to self-isolate by Test & Protect will be offered essential practical support including help with food deliveries. Financial support of £500 will be introduced for those on low incomes.

Ms Sturgeon added: “All of this is incredibly tough – and six months on it only gets tougher.

“Though it doesn’t feel like this now, this pandemic will pass.

“It won’t last forever and one day, hopefully soon, we will be looking back on it, not living through it.”