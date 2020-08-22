‘What a load of mince’ – residents bewildered and disgusted after pile of raw meat dumped at Dundee ponds

Parkgoers have been left disgusted, shocked and bewildered after a pile of raw meat was dumped at the Swannie Ponds.

The items discovered in Stobsmuir Park included mince, liver, kidney, chops and cubes of beef, with most on the edge of the pond, and the rest in the water.

Janice Easson was horrified and disgusted when she found the mess while walking through the park.

She said: “I was walking round the pond when I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“There, right on the edge of the pond was this pile of raw meat. It’s just disgusting.

“Someone has obviously just dumped it there but I have no idea why. It’s very bizarre.”

Janice said she was very concerned that any dogs off the lead could sniff it out and want to eat it, or even children might be tempted to pick it up.

“There is also a real risk that it could attract rats. It’s a serious health hazard and the council need to deal with it as soon as possible,” she added.

“Who knows that the meat isn’t even poisoned. I have been in touch so hopefully it’s removed quickly.”

David MacDougall, of Stobswell Forum, was puzzled as to why the meat had been left there.

He said: “I have seen some strange things in my time but this is by far and away the strangest.

“I don’t know what I can say – it’s just mince.”

However he said he was very concerned that the dumped meat posed a real health and environmental hazard.

David said: “It’s absolutely disgusting. I can’t begin to think why anyone would want to dump raw meat here.

“It is actually pretty fresh looking, not rotten.

“My concern would be that dogs, children or even some of the local wildlife at the pond might try to eat it.

“I’d like to find out who is behind this.

“I hope the council takes this on board and come and get rid of it as soon as they possibly can.

“We can’t have this just sitting here for very long, when it actually will turn rotten as well as possibly be eaten by animals.”

The council said it was looking into the matter.