‘We’ve risen to pandemic challenge, now meet with us’: GPs call on new health minister to hear their concerns

Concerned GPs are calling on Health Minister Humza Yousaf MSP to hear their post-pandemic health and wellbeing concerns.

Stressed GPs in Tayside have already spoken out about the pressures of working through the pandemic.

Tayside Dr David Shackles revealed it has taken its toll on mental health and wellbeing.

In addition, 38% of GPs said it was unlikely they’d still be in general practice in the next five years.

To voice the concern of GPs, the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) has written to new Scottish Government Health Minister Humza Yousaf MSP and want to meet with him at the “earliest opportunity”.

Dr Shackles, along with Dr Chris Williams, who are Joint Chairs of RCGP Scottish Council, explained GPs and their teams have worked tirelessly to protect their patients during the pandemic.

They said: “GPs the length and breadth of Scotland have gone the extra mile.

“Many GPs have also juggled these commitments with staffing the dedicated Coronavirus Hubs and Assessment Centres that have been established across the country.

“General practice has most certainly risen to the challenge that Covid-19 has presented and we have never been prouder to represent our profession.”

But 14 months of delivering care in a pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health and wellbeing of patients and GP staff.

A recent RCGP Scotland survey of GPs found that since the start of the pandemic:

94% reported an increase in patients with mental health and wellbeing concerns.

mental health. 38% said it was unlikely they’d still be working in general practice in the next five years.

Dr Shackles added: “It is crucial general practice is central to decisions on remobilisation of care.

“We look forward to meeting the new Health Minister at the earliest opportunity to discuss how we can work collaboratively to ensure general practice has what it needs to support its patients and play its role in the recovery of the health service in the months and years ahead.”