Wet Wet Wet to play Caird Hall as part of Scottish tour

Wet Wet Wet have announced that they will play Dundee as part of a six-date Scottish tour.

The 80s band will take to Dundee’s Caird Hall on Friday, November 8.

Kicking off in Aberdeen, fans will also be able to see the group perform in Hamilton, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Edinburgh and Inverness.

SCOTLAND, WE’RE COMING HOME!

We are excited to announce that we will be live across Scotland this winter. Join us in Aberdeen, Hamilton, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Edinburgh and Inverness this November as tickets go on sale this Friday (28th June 2019) at 10am 👉 https://t.co/i66DkPzB2N pic.twitter.com/xYE7ZiGyuF — Wet Wet Wet (@wetwetwetuk) June 25, 2019

The band said: “This feels like a homecoming. Scotland is so incredibly important to us and rather than making the fans come to us, we wanted to go to them this time.

“We’re excited to go to some places we haven’t played before”.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 28th June here.