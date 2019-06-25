Tuesday, June 25th 2019 Show Links
Wet Wet Wet to play Caird Hall as part of Scottish tour

by Frances Rougvie
June 25, 2019, 9:27 am Updated: June 25, 2019, 9:29 am
Wet Wet Wet have announced that they will play Dundee as part of a six-date Scottish tour.

The 80s band will take to Dundee’s Caird Hall on Friday, November 8.

Kicking off in Aberdeen, fans will also be able to see the group perform in Hamilton, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Edinburgh and Inverness.

The band said: “This feels like a homecoming. Scotland is so incredibly important to us and rather than making the fans come to us, we wanted to go to them this time.

“We’re excited to go to some places we haven’t played before”.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 28th June here.

