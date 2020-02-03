Wet Wet Wet excited to be heading to Rewind Festival

Scottish pop legends Wet Wet Wet will be turning the clock back this summer when they headline the 10th Rewind festival.

And the legendary Love Is All Around chart toppers will be hoping its dry dry dry when they make their debut on the event’s final night at Scone Palace.

Despite making every effort to get a slot at the event since they began touring again, the band has always been unable to make the dates.

Drummer Tommy Cunningham said: “Believe it or not we have been trying very hard to make an appearance at Rewind but for a variety of reasons it just hasn’t happened – until now.

“It’s incredibly exciting for us and we just can’t wait.

“The great thing about Rewind is it’s not trying to be something it isn’t – it’s not trying to be Glastonbury, it’s all about having fun and entertaining people

“We’ve been asking them for years to let us take part but it’s never worked out.

“We obviously came in at the end of the 80s but we can’t wait to play all our hits for the crowd.”

The Wets will be headlining the Sunday night of the festival, which runs from July 17 to 19.`

Tommy added: “We’re going to get around an hour and a half to play all our old hits. It’s going to be brilliant.

“We’ve heard so many good things about Rewind.

“For us it will also be a great chance to meet up with mates from music back in the 80s.

“Back then there was a lot of jealousy and arrogance and sniping but now when we all meet up it’s just a great laugh with old mates.”

Among those old mates having a laugh will be some of the the biggest acts from the decade including Billy Ocean, Bananarama, hip hop icon Grandmaster Flash, The Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, The Trevor Horn Band, M People’s Heather Small, and Nick Heyward,

The festival will be opened by a show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the formation of Queen.

Queen Symphonic features a full orchestra, a rock band, and other musicians from the hit production, We Will Rock You.

They will perform some of the band’s biggest hits, including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, We Are The Champions and A Kind Of Magic.

Among the other big attractions at this year’s festival is The Communards’ Jimmy Somerville’s Big Band-Tastic Boogie – a hit-packed show with a huge brass band and string section – featuring special guest Sarah Jane Morris to recreate the 1986 number one single, Don’t Leave Me This Way.

And there will also be new attractions for revellers to enjoy, like Club Tropicana, an 80s-themed nightclub which will feature a host of DJs over the weekend playing the decade’s biggest hits.

For those looking to relax, there will be the Electro Picture Lounge, which will screen videos, film footage and music videos from the era.

And back by popular demand are the inflatable church, where people can get married, as well as the silent disco.

Rounding up the weekend are the camping and glamping options alongside theme bars, fancy dress, funfair, theme bars and a kid zone and of course fireworks plus much more.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.rewindfestival.com