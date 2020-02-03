‘West’s new women’s pathway can develop the stars of tomorrow’

Dundee West are delighted to be welcoming a new arrival into their football family.

So say club development officer Tam McCabe and girls head coach Jayne Digby.

West have recently enveloped Dundee City WFC into their set-up to form Dundee West Ladies, completing their girls pathway from primary school kids right through to adults in the process.

The changes come about after the club recently created a new U/17 girls team to join their age group levels, which start at U/9.

And West chief McCabe hopes it is just the start of a long-running success story for the club in developing talent to compete at the highest level in the women’s game.

“It’s an incredible achievement for the club,” he said.

“It will be the first time we have incorporated a full pathway for women in the 35-year history of the club and it should be in place for next season.

“We now have opportunities for females to play from five-years-old right up to the adult game under the same banner at West, which is fantastic.

“We are looking at roughly 100 players in the pathway now, that’s a brilliant achievement.

“It’s great to have the two clubs in the area coming into one force for good, it will continue as Dundee City West this season before becoming Dundee West Ladies at the start of next season.

“The first team and the U/17s will be training side by side, which gives the younger girls a taste of playing adult football.

“And that filters right down, the aim is to promote girls from our younger age groups into the U/17 and, hopefully, develop them into the stars of tomorrow. That’s the main aim of our new system.”

With the facilities they have at hand, McCabe says their work to get more girls involved in football will start immediately.

He added: “Dryburgh are one of the only clubs in the area to offer a full pathway for girls.

“It’s great Dundee West can now reach out to more areas of the city in partnership with the work already done by City.

“With our games held at Charlotte Street and training at Baldragon Academy, the facilities are all in place, too.”

The news of the amalgamation has been welcomed by the coaches at West, too.

Head coach of the club’s girls section, Jayne Digby, was pleased to see years of work finally come to fruition.

She said: “This is fantastic news for everyone involved.

“We’ve been working for a few years now towards providing a full pathway for the girls involved in the youth teams. With the addition of the new U/17 team and now the women’s side also on board, it means that local girls can continue to enjoy their football with Dundee West right from U/9s up to adult level.”

And Digby feels the benefits stretch beyond football, adding: “The younger girls can look up to the older players as role models and the pathway offers more than just football, with the girls developing their social skills, making new friends and keeping fit and active.”

Anyone interested in getting involved in women’s football at Dundee West should get in touch with club development officer Tam McCabe on 07803 337593 or at club_dev.dundeewest@outlook.com