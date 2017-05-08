Westlife star Shane Filan is to make his second Dundee appearance in less than a year.

The Irish singer is returning to Caird Hall on September 20 after performing in the city for the first time last October.

Last year’s gig came about after he let his fans pick the locations for his solo tour, to support his second album Right Here.

Back then, he told the Tele: “Social media is such a great thing for the fans — they have so much more access and have more of a say.

“After my previous tour, which went down a storm, we decided to ask the fans where they would like me to play and Dundee was a very popular choice.

“The level of feedback we got was amazing and I am really excited to be playing the city for the first time.”

This time around, Dundee will be the first stop on Filan’s 25-date Love Always Tour 2017.

So excited to announce #LoveAlways Tour 2017. Pre sale tickets available tomorrow. General onsale Friday 12th May pic.twitter.com/cJR5NySFIY — Shane Filan (@ShaneFilan) May 8, 2017

Filan is married to childhood sweetheart Gillian Walsh, the cousin of fellow Westlife member Kian Egan.

Westlife’s hits include Flying Without Wings, Swear It Again and Queen Of My Heart.