WestFest’s battle of the bands offers main stage slot in 2019

The annual battle of the bands competition to win a main stage slot at Dundee WestFest Big Sunday has been launched.

For the first time a Fife venue will host heats for the coveted slot, which also includes a chance to perform at the EH6 Festival in Leith, Edinburgh, record a mastered EP at DM Studios in Dundee and a record launch party.

Last year’s winners OHRIO said they enjoyed being able to perform in front of thousands of people at WestFest.

Church in Dundee, The Kirk & Bear in Kirkcaldy and The Green Room in Perth will host heats for the 2019 competition.

Organiser Dougie Black, of Ginger Jesus Promotions, said: “We decided to extend the competition to Fife this year as quite a few Fife bands entered for the Perth and Dundee heats last year.”

Musicians should apply at gjpromotions.uk/botb2019 by January 14.