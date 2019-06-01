Dundee’s biggest outdoor community fun day returns this weekend

Dundee’s biggest outdoor community fun day, WestFest Big Sunday, takes place on Magdalen Green this weekend.

Live music, food stalls, a carnival, community activities, football coaching, art workshops and a DJ/dance tent are all part of the 10th WestFest on Sunday.

More than 13,000 people attended last year – with organisers claiming it has become one of the biggest and most popular free family events in Scotland.

The committee has been planning this year’s event since September and are expected to begin setting up today.

Martin Hay, chairman of the WestFest committee, says it has been another year of hectic activity to provide attractions and ensure everything goes smoothly.

However, this year’s event attracted criticism from some West End residents who claimed the event had “outgrown” the Magdalen Green venue.

Those claims, and others of anti-social behaviour were quashed at a meeting of Dundee’s licensing board when police said they had no concerns over the event.

Martin said: “There’s always something that crops up in the weeks and months before Big Sunday, including some people actually thinking it had been cancelled because of complaints.

“But as usual we think we have overcome everything and it’s looking like another bumper day out on the green.

“It’s a great feeling when you see all the happy faces all through the day, people really enjoying themselves.”

Bands this year include Funk Connection, WestFest Battles of the Bands winner Calum Jones and the Woodlands Dance Orchestra – along with a surprise guest.

Perth-based comedian Bruce Fummey is compere for the day.

WestFest opens from noon and festivities kick off at 1pm when the City of Dundee Pipe Band will march from Roseangle along to Magdalen Green.

They will be followed by a performance from the Dundee Rep Timeless Tales Interactive Storytelling group.

For more information visit WestFest’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LoveWestfest.