WestFest 2020 goes virtual with music fans enjoying live performances from their homes

WestFest 2020 took place virtually this year – with performances being streamed into homes across Dundee.

The 10th anniversary extravaganza was forced to adapt due to Covid-19 restrictions, with fans able to enjoy the music on Facebook.

WestFest chairman Martin Hay said: “I would personally like to pass on my thanks to our committee members, who had put in a lot of hard work planning this year’s festival before the lockdown took effect, and of course our sponsors and partners who have worked with us over the years.

“I’d like to acknowledge our media team who are the ones who really made it happen, pulling in connections to get our fantastic line-up.

“I would like to add our sincere thanks and huge respect to the founders of WestFest, including the late Kay MacFarlane, Liz Broumley, Alan Richardson and Paola McClure and the former members of the inaugural committee, who started the ball rolling in 2009, with the first festival being held in 2010.”