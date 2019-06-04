WestFest 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Westfest Big Sunday came up trumps yet again, providing another great day on Magdalen Green for thousands of revellers.

With the area basking in sunshine, the crowds eventually started to arrive and by mid afternoon the party was in full swing, albeit with a smaller crowd than usual.

There was an even larger layout for the festival this year, with more stalls, more community events run by the volunteer committee and a new bar set-up.

Dundee United’s community coaches put youngsters through their paces, while Harris hockey club and Madson basketball club were there to coach and encourage youngsters in their respective sports.

Kanzen Karate was one of the more popular stalls, following the success of the 2018 WUKF World Karate Championships, which brought thousands of athletes and teams to Dundee.

WestFest chairman Martin Hay said he was delighted with the success of the event.

He said: “The feedback we got from those who attended was fantastic, the family-feel was wonderful, the kids were running about the green in a really friendly, safe environment, enjoying their time around the stalls and Horne’s Carnival, which is always hugely popular.

“The music was fantastic again and really well received.

“The traditional Schools Rock Band and the Battle of the Band winners, the Calum Jones Band, were really well received, as was the Jam tribute band Jam Pact, who came all the way from Belfast to, as they said, enjoy a fabulous weekend.

“Headliners Funk Connection from Dundee and Aberdeen closed the show with a brilliant set that really got the crowd dancing.

“The party atmosphere was really buzzing and the crowd wanted it to keep going for another couple of hours.”

Paula Lucas, 25, Cathal Kelly, 33 and Mathew Beakes, 34, were among the early visitors enjoying the music.

“It’s been great, especially when the sun came out,” Paula said. “It’s really well organised.”

Cathal added: “I’ve been here a few times, it’s really nice and chilled out.”

Emma Pawley, 21 and Dale Nixon, 31, both from Dundee, came to see Paul “Lefty” Wright’s 3rd Eye Flute Band.

Emma said: “They were great, we really enjoyed them.

“We’ve been checking out the stalls too, it’s well organised.”

Rebecca MacLeod and Wendy Brian took the opportunity to promote their new venture, a community garden in Camperdown Park, which is launching soon.

“We are beginning a consultation period and we want people to have a look at our website and get involved,” Wendy said.

Jack Dougall and Michael Gay were a colourful sight in their Hawaiian shirts.

The Stirling University students were through in the City of Discovery especially for WestFest.

“I came last year,” Jack said. “It was brilliant last year and it’s great again.”

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “It was great to see so many local residents there and that helped to make it such a wonderful day.

“Thanks go to the WestFest team for again organising such a superb community event.”