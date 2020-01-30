Western Gateway residents hail landmark Dundee council vote on schools

Residents of a Dundee suburb who claim they have been abandoned by the council will have another chance to have their voices heard.

Three members of the Western Gateway community group gave what were described as “eloquent” speeches at Dundee City Council on Monday night, as they begged education chiefs to give the area a school.

Becky Reid, Bill Batchelor and Ruth Bickerton are among many locals in the Gateway who say they are unsatisfied with the lack of infrastructure and investment in the area.

The group is to meet education chief Paul Clancy in the near future to discuss their concerns after Lochee councillor Michael Marra successfully pushed for more proactive action.

Locals have compared the area unfavourably to a similar development in Perth, Bertha Park, which has been built up at roughly the same pace as the Western Gateway with the involvement of the same developer, Springfield Homes.

But while Perth and Kinross Council has this month opened Bertha Park’s new high school, and agreed to set aside £14 million for a new primary school, locals say the Gateway is languishing at the back of Dundee City Council’s mind.

The administration sought to have the situation reviewed once a year – but were defeated by opposition members and education figures on the children and family services committee.

Ms Reid said: “We bought the house in 2016 and were swayed by the fact we were buying into a village community.

“Dundee City Council agreed it would be looking at a school by 2022. I’ve now had a baby as of 2019 and we’re no further forward in terms of action.

“We’ve been there almost three years and it’s looking unlikely the school will open in time for my child.”

At present, the council does not believe a school is required in the fledgling suburb to the west of the Swallow Roundabout, despite locals paying around £4,600 each into a pot to pay for one.

Instead, officers are satisfied with parents sending their children to schools in neighbouring councils, such as Liff Primary in Angus.

Mr Clancy said: “This is a difficult position – I make no bones about it. We have tried our very best to get this right. We’ll continue to work closely with the local community and have an active dialogue with the Western Gateway. We’re taking this very seriously.”