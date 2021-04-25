West Gourdie fire: Emergency services remain at scene 36 hours after blaze broke out

Firefighters are continuing in attempts to make a building in Dundee safe 36 hours after a major blaze broke out.

Two fire crews as well as a specialist height appliance are still at the scene in Nobel Road at the West Gourdie Industrial Estate, off Kingsway, following the blaze that started at a recycling facility shortly after 10pm on Friday April 23.

Crews fought through the night and into Saturday to bring the fire under control with efforts hampered due to the amount of combustible materials stored at the site.

Flames and large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the site as the fire ripped through the property.

The blaze has caused extensive damage to some parts of the building, operated by NWH Group.

Two appliances are continuing to dampen down the building as well as break up materials at the site in a bid to minimise the risk of the fire reigniting.

A height appliance is also still stationed at the scene ready to be called into action if further fire breaks out.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Crews have worked throughout Saturday to control the fire and make the area safe.

“Two appliances and a height reach vehicle are still at the scene assisting in break up of the rubble pile created from the blaze.

“Officers are assisting in the break up of material which is densely packed at the property as we continue to damp down and reduce the risk of the material reigniting.”

A spokesman for NWH Group, which operated the recycling plant, added: “We can confirm that there has been a large fire at our facility in Nobel Road.

“Thankfully nobody has been injured in the incident and we are continuing to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

“We are now continuing to assist the fire service in every aspect of the ongoing operation and the work going being taken to determine how the fire started.”