West End residents claim busy junction still ‘shrouded’ in darkness

Residents in the West End claim that a busy junction is still “shrouded” in darkness – despite the council saying a lighting fault had been fixed.

There were complaints that street lighting on a section of Hawkhill near Bellfield Street was being switched off while it was still dark.

Dundee City Council said the “necessary repairs” had been carried out – but residents claim the situation is no better.

A council spokesman said: “Once this fault was brought to our attention we sent a team to make the necessary repairs.

“We would encourage people to report faults directly to us.”

However, one local commuter told the Tele there had been no improvement.

He added: “The area was still shrouded in darkness at around 7.45am on Christmas Eve.

“My genuine worry is someone could be injured.

“A motorist might struggle to see pedestrians.”