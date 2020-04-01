West End residents call for parking fees to be scrapped amid coronavirus crisis

Residents of Dundee’s West End have called for parking charges in the area to be binned in order to lessen the financial strain of the coronavirus outbreak.

The call has come as a result of the council choosing to scrap car parking charges in the city centre.

Jay Hutchison, who is currently working from his home in the West End, claims that the fees are an unnecessary burden on those self-isolating.

He said: “Yesterday, Dundee City Council announced that the parking fees at all multi-storey car parks are being scrapped and that’s great.

“I’m currently working from home at Union Place, and parking here costs £2 a day.

“If this goes on for three months that’s £120. I can afford it, but I don’t know if the people who live around me can.

“I think they need to waive the fees for the duration of the lockdown.

“Edinburgh Council has already waved the fees, and I’m sure that our council can forego the fees for a few weeks.

“It’s just a little thing that could help people out right now. I know I’d rather not be spending £40 a month.

“I don’t know, but for some of my neighbours that could be a phone bill or a TV bill.”

The call has been echoed by West End councillor Fraser Macpherson, who claims that multiple constituents have approached him about the fees.

He said: “I think that the charges should be lifted.

“To the credit of the council they have already lifted the charges in the city centre.

“The point I’m trying to make is that I have many constituents who have to pay car parking charges to work at home.

“There are seven car parks in the West End that are paid, which I was never in favour of in the first place.

“I’ve asked Dundee City Council to put a hood over the meter in all of the car parks.

“Let the residents park free of charge during this time .

“If we are to encourage people to work from home we shouldn’t be making them pay for parking.”