West End market among first of its kind in the city with eco-friendly goal

A Christmas market is encouraging people to enjoy a greener festive season.
West End business The Little Green Larder and Gate Church carbon saving project have teamed up to deliver tomorrow’s eco-friendly event.
Jillian Elizabeth – who owns the larder – said it was one of the first markets of its kind to be held in the city.
Day 18 of #MyDundeeChristmas is perfect present Sometimes the best gifts are ones you dont buy. Visit a friend or relative you love but don't often get to see. Make a home cooked meal for your favourite person, turn your talent into a gift. Go on a date with your love. I'm not saying dont buy gifts, just font feel like you need to go crazy buying loads! This time of year is about more.
The 30-year-old said the idea is to encourage people to have a more sustainable and plastic-free Christmas.
She said: “This is the first time we have held the event which is taking place at the Gate Church.
“Myself and Lynsey Penny from the church have been planning it for the last few months.
“There will be stalls selling bamboo toothbrushes, vegan beauty products and vegan sweets.
“It’s all local suppliers that will be in attendance.”
The former Menzieshill pupil said she had been impressed by how Dundonians were trying to embrace a zero waste culture.
Day 16 #MyDundeeChristmas is #christmasmarket This year join us in celebrating a #zerowastechristmas @gccarbonsavingproject and @thelittlegreenlarder are putting on an #ecochristmasfayre next Daturday the 23rd #november at the Gate Church on Perth Road #dundee from 11am till 3pm and it's free entry! All proceeds will go towards the #communityfridgedundee Come along and say hello and get some #ecofriendly #christmasgifts Support local #eco businesses and enjoy a #lesswaste #christmas this year Reduce #plasticwaste and lower your #carbonfootprint
She said: “We’ve seen at first-hand in the West End the positive impact the community fridge has had and I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how successful it has been.
“Our customer base at the shop is extremely varied, from kids right up to the elderly.
“They are excited we are holding a fair and the message it is trying to deliver – that there is so much waste over Christmas.
“The fair will hopefully encourage people to shop locally and also make them more aware about waste over the festive period.
“Things such as packaging from online orders is one of causes of this.”
Lynsey, project co-ordinator at Gate Church, said she hoped the fair would encourage more people to shop locally.
She said: “I want this to encourage locals to think about what they are buying for Christmas and to shop sustainably.”
The fair starts at 11am and is one of the first events of the West End Christmas Fortnight.