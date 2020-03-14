West End Dundee residents give tentative support to residents’ parking scheme

Residents of Dundee’s West End express concerns over a proposed parking scheme that aims to kill off so-called ‘park and striding’.

Over 100 locals dropped in to Blackness Library to comment on the proposed scheme, which could see non-residents banned from parking on the streets.

It has been suggested that it cover roads surrounding Perth Road, stretching westwards from its join with the Nethergate to Windsor Street and Blackness Avenue.

Residents who attended Thursday night’s gathering shared common concerns.

Retired postie Alex Walker, 63, said the permit may stop roads outside homes in multiple occupation – such as student flats – being overloaded with cars.

“There’s a need for it in some streets – but I think implementing something like this might just shuffle the problem off to another area,” he said.

Car-owner France Smoor branded the permit “another form of taxation.”

“We almost always manage to park our car outside our home, and we don’t mind if we have to park 50 yards down the road or so,” he said.

A council motion calling for residential parking permit options in the area was first passed in March 2018.

However, while a consultation was delayed by over two years, Dundee City Council introduced charges to free off-street areas, driving thrifty motorists into areas in front of people’s homes.

For local councillors Fraser Macpherson and Richard McCready, both of whom campaigned for the scheme, this consultation is long overdue.

“Looking on the bright side, this will certainly give the council a good idea of what local people think,” Mr McCready said.

Earlier this week, Mr Macpherson kiboshed council attempts to railroad setting permit prices at a rate guaranteeing “full cost recovery” for the council.

He added: “If there was ever a case of putting the cart before the horse, it was introducing off-street parking charges.”

Jim Dryden, chairman of the West End Community Council, said residents would swallow a “reasonable” charge, of around £60 a year, or just over £1 a week.

He added: “The council themselves have come in too late on this – they should have been talking about this at least six months ago, if not longer.”