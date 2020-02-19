West End councillor ‘astonished’ that recently installed parking meters only accept cash

The thorny issue of car parking in Dundee has raised further controversy.

It has emerged that many of the recently installed parking meters are unable to take credit card payments.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said he was astonished at the lack of modern equipment.

He called on Dundee City Council to “get into the 21st Century” and revealed he had spoken to the authority’s parking and sustainable transport team and was told there are plans to upgrade the machines at the Waterfront.

Mr Macpherson said: “Just a few days ago we had SNP councillor Mark Flynn standing next to a parking meter in the city praising the convenience of contactless payment parking meters and claiming ‘it is important to residents and visitors to the city that we offer them the most convenient ways of paying for parking’.

“It is astonishing he did not seem to know that many of the council’s meters are still stuck in somewhere around 1975 and can only take cash.

“And it is rather bizarre that in 2020 the council has installed allegedly new parking meters that are so out of date.”

It is understood the council spent about £54,000 on parking infrastructure like parking meters to bring the controversial charges into seven West End car parks

It is also believed there are no plans to enhance the pay-machines to allow them to accept card payments.

He added: “I have been advised that there is not a date for any upgrades as we are still awaiting a quote.”

Mr Macpherson also raised concerns regarding the safety of alternative payment methods.

He said: “I have been told that parking can also be paid for using the JustPark app but constituents have told me that they are not keen to use this given the recent security breach that resulted in details of more than 4,500 people being published on the website of the parking app.”

Mr Flynn, deputy convener of the council’s city development committee, said: “In car parks where the first two hours are free many users will simply not pay at all and cash-only meters like this have been installed in those car parks, which also have a simple charging structure of £1 for two to four hours and £2 for four to eight hours.

“Where it is appropriate and cost-effective to do so, the council provides alternative payment methods including card payment facilities.”