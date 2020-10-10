West End Christmas ‘definitely on’ – but organisers say it will ‘be different’

Even a global pandemic isn’t going to be enough to stop Christmas happening in Dundee’s West End.

There’s still going to be a Santa Claus, a Christmas tree, presents and carol concert – just in a slightly different format from usual.

Plans are already well ahead for the West End Christmas with most of the usual activities and events taking place Covid-style.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “This is the 20th anniversary of the West End Christmas fortnight.

“It’s going to be a very different event from what we anticipated but we have a great programme of events planned, and we are going to go ahead with Christmas in the West End the best we can.”

Mr Macpherson said that the event committee had been holding regular Zoom meetings and making plans.

He said: “It’s going to be different but we think it is very important that Christmas still happens and that we hold as many of the normal events as possible.

“The fortnight is going to run from November 28 to December 12. We’re not going to manage to have some of the events the way we normally hold them, but they are still going to happen.”

He said that, for example, the Christmas tree light switch on couldn’t happen in the normal way.

There would still be a tree to brighten up the West End, but this year it would be in a shop unit.

“We are also going to hold our annual Christmas concert online and the West End business awards are going to be run online the same night,” he added.

And while Santa would not be able to meet people close-up as in previous years, he will still be a presence in the area.

Fraser said: “The Round Table are going to transport Santa around the West End and we are very grateful to them for doing that.”

He said one new initiative that everyone was excited about involved children from the four primary schools in the West End creating Christmas cards to distribute to local care homes.

“We’re also still going to have the best dressed Christmas window competition and Santa’s parcels are going to be gathered together at the food larder on the Perth Road,” he said.

“We’re still going to hold competitions for the children and we’re going to do as much as possible to bring Christmas to the West End.”

“This is a good news story and we are very grateful to everyone in the local community who has put in so much effort and is making this possible.”