West End car park to be revamped weeks before introduction of planned parking charges

A city centre car park is to be revamped later this month.

The Roseangle parking area will have new lighting and meters installed ahead of charges being introduced at seven West End car parks on January 27.

Mark Flynn, depute convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “While we fully understand that not everyone wants to have to pay to park their car, the introduction of charges in these car parks will encourage turnover of spaces for shoppers and businesses, support overnight parking for residents and promote sustainable travel.”

Charges are being introduced at Pennycook Lane, Miller’s Wynd, Mid Wynd, Bellfield Street (North), Ryehill Lane and Union Place (North). Overnight plus weekend and up to two hours of parking will be free, with two to four hours costing £1 and four to eight hours £2.

The works will mean that the Roseangle car park will be closed to all vehicles from Monday January 20 for up to five days.

Drivers are being asked to ensure that any vehicles parked there are removed by 8am on that date as the work carried out by Tayside Contracts gets underway.