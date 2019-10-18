West End barber hanging up her scissors after more than three decades in business

A West End barber is set to hang up her scissors after more than three decades in business.

Lynn Lamont, who runs Lynn’s Barber Shop on the Perth Road, has owned the premises for 37 years – first opening the doors in September 1982.

Now she is planning to retire next month, bringing an end to a career that has spanned more than 40 years.

Lynn said: “I attended hairdressing college in the early 1970s and then I first worked for the person who previously owned the shop I am in at the moment. They eventually moved and sold the shop and I initially went with them but I found I did not like it.

“It was only by chance that I later ran into someone who dealt with the premises on Perth Road.”

For Lynn, the best part of her work has been getting to know the loyal customers who have been coming to her shop for years.

And she has had plenty of time to do so, due to the fact for the past few years she has balanced her managerial responsibilities with being the sole hairdresser at the shop.

Lynn said: “You get to know the customers and I have loved it.

“I have given people their first haircut and I am still cutting their hair now that they are 30.

“I have worked on my own for the last few years and I had recently cut down to working four days a week.

“When I was on holiday earlier this year I thought ‘I could get used to this’ and decided it was time to retire. I am not getting any younger.”

Lynn admitted it won’t be all smiles when she retires and it will be tough to say goodbye to all those she has become close to during her lengthy career.

She added: “It’s going to be very sad when I eventually shut the doors.

“The customers have said they are all going to miss me and they are sad to see me go.

“I am going to miss them as well and it will be hard for me.”

Lynn, who lives in the West End, is now looking forward to making the most of her hard-earned retirement and is already planning things to do with her time.

Lynn said: “I’ve got family in Canada so I might go over and visit them.

“I also think I will go for a holiday in the sunshine as well.”

It will be the end of an era on 9th November when Lynn's Barber Shop closes, as Lynn Lamont retires after running her business on Perth Road since 1982. Lynn's Barber Shop will be sadly missed although Lynn still lives locally and I wish her wish her a long and happy retirement. pic.twitter.com/0Iee2TtCyX — Fraser Macpherson (@dundeewestend) October 11, 2019

As for the secret to longevity in the world of business, Lynn said it is down to perseverance and dedication.

She said: “Everyone is different but I would say just to work hard as hard as you can.

“When I first started I was working six days a week and never really had a holiday.

“Also get to know your customers and build up a relationship with them.

“That would be my advice really.”